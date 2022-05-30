Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry, Gbonum Ulepa Ntezi, in Ebonyi State has insisted that 2023 presidency belongs to no other person than Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

You are already aware of the numerous prophecies I have made concerning Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, based on a burden the Lord laid on my soul.

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry, Gbonum Ulepa Ntezi, in Ebonyi State says Atiku will be the next president.

Source: UGC

It is true that there has been a lot of gang up and conspiracy to stop the plan of God on his life, but the Lord told me that no matter how many times they try, they will continue to fail.

The first revelation I had that Atiku is going to be President was on November 22, 2015.

This was after I received revelation that Buhari will be President in 2011, I was told that Buhari will rule from 2015, and Atiku will succeed him in 2019.

Everybody knows that Atiku defeated Buhari in 2019,but there was a very clear case of manipulation then, and Buhari denied him power, despite the word of God over his life.

Now, the spirit of the Lord has been speaking to me again. I have not had peace in my spirit since, and it's the Lord speaking to me that no matter what happens, Atiku must emerge President.

Even the way Atiku emerged the PDP flagbearer alone shows you that there is divine hand of God in it. Attempts made by some people who believe that he is overbearing failed because God has said that all manouverings against him will fail. Even Tambuwal who should be working with Nyesom Wike suddenly submitted to him.

Nigerians should listen, Atiku is coming to unite Nigeria and develop it to global standard.

In February, and in early this month, I spoke about this. Power remains in the North for now, the South should wait for now.

God ordained Atiku President of this country in the spiritual realm since 2015.

God has told me several times and won't let me be, that I should go and tell his people that he has sent a servant to rescue the country, to unite the country, and end the needless divisions that have ravaged Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng