The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, November 12, reacted to reports that the commission is currently investigating an alleged drug case against the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

A statement released by the commission and seen by Legit.ng urged Nigerians to be wary of a purported claim that INEC was liaising with the government of the United States of America to investigate the allegations against Tinubu.

INEC has debunked claim that the commission is investigating drug allegations against Bola Tinubu in the US. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

The commission noted that the said press statement viral press statement did not emanate from INEC neither is the electoral body investigating the drug allegations against Tinubu.

The statement read in parts:

"A press release purported to have been issued by the commission has been trending online since yesterday Friday 11th November 2022.

"It claims that the commission has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the Presidential candidates in the forthcoming general election and is liaising with a court in the United States of America in pursuit of same to determine a possible violation of our guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

"We wish to state categorically that the said press release did not emanate from the commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake."

Describing the purported press statement as fake, INEC urged Nigerians to always visit their website and official social media platforms for information.

It added:

"The public is advised to ignore the press release."

