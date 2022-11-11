The alleged drug proceeds case against Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, in the US court has been generating reactions for days now

The PDP has said it is interested in the case because anybody that will be president of Nigeria must be someone whom the people have an idea of his past

The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, said the party is also interested in the case because Tinubu is contesting against Atiku Abubakar, his principal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been under public scrutiny in the last couple of days over a viral document that indicted him.

Daniel Bwala, one of the spokespersons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, while speaking on Channels TV on Thursday, November 10, claimed that the document showed that Tinubu was convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering.

PDP expresses interest in the alleged Tinubu's forfeiture of drug proceeds to US government Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC defends alleged forfeiture of US drug proceeds by Bola Tinubu, PDP expresses deeper interest

Earlier on Wednesday, the APC presidential campaign council spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, washed clean Tinubu, adding that the United state government even begged him not to proceed with the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking on the background of the development, Bwala disclosed that the PDP is interested in the case solely because Tinubu is contesting against Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the umbrella party.

Bwala said it has come upon the PDP to speak with the media on the matter, join issues and roll out the fact to the public.

PDP APC Bola Tinubu US Drug Proceeds

He noted that though the development happened 30 years ago it does not matter even if it is 100 years, adding that anyone vying for political office must subject themselves to public scrutiny.

His statement reads in part:

“The reason is that the man who will become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be somebody whom the Nation has an idea of his life from when it started to where he's today, so he does not become an object of blackmail or a National security threat.''

APC defends Tinubu's drug scandal, says US begs its presidential candidate in viral document

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC had said its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was not involved in drug trafficking in the US, nor was he convicted of a related crime.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, made the disclaimer while defending a viral document pointing an accusing finger at Tinubu.

Keyamo said the document indicated tax deducted that was supposed to have been removed by banks where Tinubu had made investments, and the US government actually begged him.

Source: Legit.ng