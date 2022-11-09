Bola Tinubu has been described as someone who is not interested in looting Nigeria's public funds if elected as president in 2023

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara state said that Tinubu has acquired wealth in his life that public funds would mean nothing to him

Yusuf Idris noted that the former Lagos state governor will do well by continuing to deliver on the leadership attributes shown Nigerians by President Muhammadu Buhari

In preparation for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has been described as an industrialist and would give a deeper approach to bolster the economic system in Nigeria.

The Zamfara state chapter of the APC noted that the party's presidential candidate will take Nigeria to the promised land of economic prosperity and security.

The spokesperson for the APC in Zamfara state has assured that Bola Tinubu will not steal public funds if elected president in 2023. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: Twitter

The Nation reports that Yusuf Idris, the spokesperson for the chapter should Nigerians elect Tinubu in 2023 the people will experience major critical changes in terms of economic prosperity in the country.

Idris also assured Nigerians that they would smile if Tinubu emerges winner of the 2023 presidential election.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking further, the Zamfara APC spokesperson noted that Tinubu is a renowned industrialist and would give a deeper approach to bolster the economic system in the country.

His words:

”He (Tinubu) has vast experience in economics, security and governance. He is capable of consolidating the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and even surpassing him.

”He will surpass him (Buhari) because every good father will want his son to inherit him and Tinubu will be a good successor to Buhari.”

Also stating that Tinubu is a firm democratic believer, Idris said the APC presidential candidate is a leader who operates like in the military but does not dictate as he always allows the people to vote for their choices.

In addition, Idris said that Tinubu is not a greedy person who will accumulate or divert public funds for his personal use.

His words:

”Tinubu has a wealth of experience and he has all the qualities to be a president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”Also, he is the type of person who is not greedy, who is out to accumulate wealth, if elected. All what he is going to see, he has it at his disposal for over 10 to 20 years ago."

Tinubu meets IBB as ex-military head asks Jagaban crucial question about his strength, photos, video emerge

The amount of rest Bola Tinubu gets has come under the scrutiny of a Nigerian former military head of state.

Ibrahim Babangida asked the All Progressives Congress 2023 presidential candidate if his team were allowing the much time needed to rest.

According to Babangida, all those seen in Tinubu's team who came to visit him (IBB) in Minna appear to be younger.

For 3rd time in a row, Shettima represents Tinubu at fresh event organised for presidential candidates

Tinubu was represented at an event organised by all the 2023 presidential candidates of different political parties.

The APC's flag bearer was represented at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event in Abuja by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Other presidential candidates, including Peter Obi, Hamza Al-Mustapha and Adewole Adebayo among many others were present at the event.

Source: Legit.ng