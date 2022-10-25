Bola Tinubu has been represented at an event organised by all the 2023 presidential candidates of different political parties

Tinubu was represented at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event in Abuja by his running mate, Kashim Shettima

Other presidential candidates, including Peter Obi, Hamza Al-Mustapha and Adewole Adebayo among many others were present at the event

A former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, has again represented the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at an event organised for the candidates gunning for the presidency in the forthcoming election.

Daily Trust reports that Shettima was present at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event organised in partnership with the MacArthur Foundation at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre in Abuja.

Tinubu was absent for a third time during an event organised for 2023 presidential candidates. Photo: APC Vanguard

Source: UGC

Other presidential candidates who were present at the event which took place on Tuesday, October 25, include Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Prince Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, Abdulmalik Ado Ibrahim of the Young Progressives Party and Hamza Al-Mustapha of the Action Alliance.

Tinubu's absence at the NBA conference in August

Concerns began to grow among Nigerians after Shettima represented Tinubu at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association at the Eko Hotels in Lagos.

The event which took place in August caused some outrage among many Nigerians who raised concerns about Tinubu's absence.

Again, in September, during the signing of the National Peace Accord, Shettimma also represented Tinubu, who at the time was said to have visited London for medical attention.

