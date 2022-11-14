The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has called on INEC to sanction perpetrators of fake news against its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Tinubu has been caught in the web controversy over the past few days following reports that he used to be a drug peddler

However, a fact has yet to be established, as everything seems sketchy and vague at the moment

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has vented its anger over the continuous spread of fake news against its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC said the party is not pleased with the recent development.

Bola Tinubu has been caught in the web of controversy following rumours that he was once a drug trafficker. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This is coming after a statement allegedly signed by the independent national electoral commission (INEC) surfaced on social media stating that the commission working with a US court to investigate the alleged drug dealing of Tinubu.

INEC in response to the alleged statement dismissed releasing such press releases and urged the general public to ignore the fake news.

INEC in its response said:

“We wish to state categorically that the said Press Release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake."

2023 election: APC wants INEC to sanction fake news publishers

As reported by The Nation newspaper Ajaka called on the electoral body and security agencies to investigate the perpetrators of the false information and bring them up for prosecution.

He said:

“In view of the foregoing, therefore, INEC, the Police, and other security agencies have a duty to uncover and identify the overt and/or covert authors of this heinous document and be charged for forgery, deceit, and deliberate misleading and misinforming the public for cheap political gain."

Ajaka disclosed that if such steps are taken by INEC, it will further foster the credibility and seamlessness of the forthcoming general election.

He said the commission should start placing sanctions on any individual spreading fake news.

