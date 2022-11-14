In Anambra state, Labour Party has recorded a major setback in the buildup of the 2023 general elections

This is as Anambra State governor Charles Soludo officially made his choice known regarding his preferred presidential candidate

To the surprise of many, Soludo on Sunday declared support for APGA presidential candidate Justice Peter Umeadi and dumped Peter Obi

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state on Sunday, November 13, said his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), would support its presidential candidate Justice Peter Umeadi (rtd) in next year’s election.

According to The Nation, Soludo believes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did an injustice to the Ndigbo by not zoning its presidential ticket to the Southeast.

Peter Obi has been faced with a major setback as Soludo dumps him, drums support for APGA presidential candidate.

Soludo dumps Obi, backs APGA presidential candidate

The governor said the best response to the PDP’s decision would be for Ndigbo to send a “message” by voting APGA across the board.

He, however, sent his best wishes to his predecessor and Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi.

Soludo, in a statement by his special adviser on political matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, said supporting any other party would ruin the chances of the APGA candidates at different levels in 2023.

He said:

“We wish Peter Obi good luck, but no matter how much we wish him, everyone is aware that we also have our own Peter Umeadi, running for president under APGA.

“Even if APGA should adopt Obi as its presidential candidate, our votes alone cannot make him president.”

Soludo believes a message must be sent that a people rejected will not also reject themselves.

