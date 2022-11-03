Labour Party presidential candidate has given a hint about his net worth as a successful businessman before joining politics

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state stated unequivocally that he is a millionaire anywhere in the world

The economist turned politician said he owns shares in several corporations and collects his dividends when they are paid

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate has declared that he has never claimed to be a poor man.

Obi made the comment while being interviewed by the Daily Trust newspaper on Wednesday, November 2.

Peter Obi said he has invested in several corporations in Nigeria.

Senator Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate had accused Obi of glamorizing poverty.

Responding, Obi said:

“I own shares in companies here in Nigeria. I don't have to flaunt it around. Those companies pay me dividends, which is my own money. So, if somebody comes tomorrow and say 'you own this', it doesn't matter, but I don't need to show them or wear them around.

“So, those things are very clear. I passed through corporations. Go and check my records. I have never claimed to be a poor man. I have not said it anywhere, I have never said it. I am a comfortable man anywhere on the surface of the globe.

“If you have $1million anywhere in the world, you're a millionaire. I have that, so I am millionaire anywhere in the world.”

