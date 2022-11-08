Pharm. Ejikeme Omeje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, in Enugu has been reported dead

Omeje, a prominent candidate of the APC in Enugu North Senatorial Zone, was said to have been involved in a motor accident on Tuesday, November 8, along Eden Ani/Nsukka road, near El-Rina hotel Nsukka.

Omeje lost his life after attending a political meeting in the state (Photo: Ejikeme Omeje, LinkedIn)

Source: UGC

New Telegraph gathered that the accident happened when Omeje was returning from a political meeting held in Edem-Ani town.

A source said Omeje while driving suddenly lost control of his car, veered into a nearby bush, and hit a tree in the process.

Omeje later succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained in the accident at the hospital he was rushed to afterward.

His death was confirmed by an APC stakeholder who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Source: Legit.ng