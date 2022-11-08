A former commissioner for government affairs in Jigawa, Hon. Aminu Ahmed Kanta, is in EFCC's custody in Abuja

Jigawa - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, November stormed Jigawa and arrested Hon. Aminu Ahmed Kanta, a former commissioner for local government affairs.

Leadership reports that Kanta also served as a special adviser on political affairs to Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Kanta is now in EFCC's office in Abuja (Photo: @officialEFCC)

It was gathered that the former commissioner has been taken to the EFCC's office in Abuja to be grilled.

Kanta happens to be the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Garki/Babura federal constituency in Jigawa ahead of the 2023 elections.

There are suspicions that Kanta's arrest is connected to his activities while in office and his relationship with some political bigwigs in the state.

