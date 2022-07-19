Nigerian Senate mourns the death of Jude Ise-Idehen, a lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency in Edo

Meanwhile, Alhaji Ali Buba Ndume, father of the Senator representing Borno South senatorial district of Borno State in the National Assembly, Mohammed Ali Ndume, is dead

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, July 19, suspended legislative activities and adjourned it till Wednesday, July 20, in honour of a member of the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, who died recently.

According to a report by The Punch, the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, who stood in for the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, called for the motion for adjournment.

Senate adjourns plenary over Edo lawmaker's death, Jude Ise-Idehen.

Tuesday's plenary

At the plenary, the leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice, moved the motion for adjournment.

Idehen, until his death, represented the Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency in Edo State at the House of Representatives.

