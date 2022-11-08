The hostility between Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister and Senator Dino Melaye has officially resumed again

Both men had previously announced a ceasefire on their respective social media pages after engaging in verbal attacks for 72 hours

While Fani-Kayode has continued to suggest Melaye sexual preferences are alien, the Kogi-born politician referred to the former minister as a drug addict

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Twitter - One month after they ended their hostilities on Twitter, Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister and Senator Dino Melaye has officially resumed again.

While Osun-born Fani-Kayode heads one of the media directorates in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council, Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council ahead of the 2023 general elections.

While Tinubu and Atiku have maintained decorum in their public comments, the same cannot be said of their spokespersons. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

Fani-Kayode fired the first salvo when he tweeted a jab at Atiku, PDP presidential candidate:

“You have lost Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi and now Bala Mohammed. Instead of reaching out to them you send your butt-loving, rectum-sucking, skin-bleaching tout of a boyfriend to a town hall meeting to harass and insult Peter Obi.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Waziri, your world is falling apart!”

Melaye replied:

“The life of Femi Fani Kayode is rewinding. Big shame for the addict who has conquered shame. From Director of Media in PDP to a unit head (SA social media) under the Media Directorate. He is not fit to be spokesperson or a director in the campaign. Can't respond to my subordinate.”

Fani-Kayode: Tinubu more physically alert than other candidates

Recall that Fani-Kayode on Sunday, November 6 said Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, is fit as a fiddle.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, the former minister said Tinubu is more mentally, physically and spiritually alert than other presidential candidates.

2023: Tinubu risks losing Kano over APC crisis, says Ado-Doguwa

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has raised an alarm over the crisis rocking the APC in Kano state, warning that the ruling party may lose the presidential election in the state in 2023.

Ado-Doguwa made the comment at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 4.

According to him, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had left the APC structure in Kano in the hands of those who were disorganising the party.

2023: APC not a party to support, they are destroyers, Atiku declares

On his part, Atiku described the APC as destroyers, adding that they don’t deserve to be supported.

The former vice president made the comment in Benin, Edo state on Saturday, October 22.

He said the APC has destroyed the educational system, economy, infrastructure and failed to address the security challenges facing the country.

Source: Legit.ng