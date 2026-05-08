Nigerian airline, Rano Air, has decided to temporarily suspend some flight routes as Jet A1 aviation fuel prices skyrocket

The airline said rising fuel costs have made some operations commercially unsustainable and difficult

Passengers affected by the suspension have been given the options to seek refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Rano Air has announced the temporary suspension of some of its flight routes, citing the sharp rise in aviation fuel prices and worsening operational costs in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 8, the airline said that a more than 300% increase in the cost of Jet A1 fuel has made the operation of some routes unprofitable.

Rano Air promises refunds and rerouting after route cancellations. Photo: Reno

Source: UGC

Rano Air suspends flights

The airline said the spike in fuel costs had significantly affected the aviation industry and placed enormous pressure on its flight operations, forcing it to take the “difficult but necessary decision” to suspend some services temporarily.

The statement reads:

"Rano Air wishes to inform the general public and our valued passengers that, due to the unprecedented escalation in the cost of Jet Al aviation fuel by over 300%, the operational cost of sustaining some of our routes has become extremely challenging and commercially unsustainable.

"This significant increase in fuel prices has greatly impacted the aviation industry and placed enormous pressure on our flight operations. In view of the current situation, Rano Air has taken the difficult but necessary decision to suspend operations. some of our routes temporarily.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause to our esteemed passengers and business partners. Please be assured that this decision was made after careful consideration and nd in the interest of maintaining safe, reliable, and sustainable operations.

Rano Air noted that the decision was taken after careful consideration and in the interest of maintaining safe, reliable, and sustainable operations.

Passengers offered refunds

Passengers with bookings on the affected routes were advised to contact the airline for refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting options.

The carrier added that its customer service team would provide support to affected passengers.

It added:

"Passengers who have already booked flights on the affected routes are advised that Rano Air will assist with all concerns regarding refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting options. Our customer service team remains on standby to provide the necessary support and ensure that affected passengers are properly guided through the available alternatives.

"Operations on the affected routes will resume as soon as the situation improves and becomes operationally viable for the airline."

"Rano Air remains committed to providing quality service to our passengers, and we appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support during this challenging period."

Nigerian carrier struggles with soaring operational costs linked to fuel Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Jet A1 aviation fuel cost

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said the indicative gantry price for Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) recently released by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery would ensure market stability and improve compliance among oil marketers, Vanguard reports.

The refinery had fixed its gantry price for ATK, popularly known as Jet A1, at N1,820 per litre.

NMDPRA had issued a directive setting a price cap for end-users, ranging between N1,760 and N1,988 per litre in Lagos, and N1,809 to N2,037 per litre in Abuja.

Another airline set to begin commercial operations in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially granted an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Enugu Air, clearing the state-owned carrier to commence scheduled commercial flight operations in Nigeria.

The certificate was presented at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Chris Najomo.

AOC authorises an airline to conduct commercial air transport operations after meeting stringent regulatory requirements covering safety, operational capability, and technical compliance.

Source: Legit.ng