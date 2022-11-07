This is the period where presidential hopefuls will convince Nigerians why they deserve their votes in the forthcoming polls

In fact, Peter Obi has made it easier for Nigerians as he urged them to vote for him not because it is his turn but because he will deliver if elected as president in 2023

At the Presidential Town Hall series organized by Arise TV on Sunday, Obi revealed his crucial action plan for Nigerians

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians not to vote for him based on ethnic or entitlement sentiments, but on the competence, he comes with.

The former governor of Anambra state made this assertion during the presidential town hall series organized by Arise TV on Sunday, November 6.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Obi maintained that he has the capacity to take Nigerians out its present dire situation, and on that basis, Nigerians should vote for him, Vanguard reported.

Real reason why Nigerians should vote for me, Obi reveals

He affirmed that it is nobody’s turn but that of the youth and the women.

Obi said:

“Do not vote for Peter Obi because I am from the South East, because I am a Christian, because I am an Igbo man, or because it is my turn. It is turn of Nigeria Youth and Women, It is nobody’s turn.

“I want you to vote for Peter Obi because I am qualified. Because I am competent. I know what I can do to put this country out of the brink.”

Obi vows to tackle security challenges if elected in 2023

On how he would solve the security challenges of the country, Obi stressed the need to strengthen and revive the local vigilante system in the country and have them work together with the police.

He affirmed thus:

“To provide for every community a vigilante system, that is working, provide them with vehicles, communication equipment, linking them to work with police.”

The presidential candidate also slammed the incumbent government for lack of proactiveness and failure to adhere to intelligence in forestalling the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

