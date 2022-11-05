Opposition parties in Nigeria may form a political alliance before the forthcoming 2023 general elections

This was revealed by Director General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Dr Doyin Okupe

The senior party official said talks are ongoing with other political parties including the NNPP and the SDP

FCT, Abuja - The Director General of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, Dr Doyin Okupe says the party is still in talks with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso and others with a view to forming an alliance ahead of the 2023 elections.

Earlier in the year, there were reports that Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party were in talks for a possible alliance, but it never materialised.

LP's Peter Obi may yet end up forming an alliance with some political parties ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Okupe, a former presidential spokesman, however, said the LP is still looking to form an alliance with Kwankwaso and other parties.

He told Channels Television:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“As a party, at our own campaign level, we are talking to SDP; we are talking to even Kwankwaso and his team again. We are talking to PRP and ADC.

“I believe and I trust that God will help us that between now and December, we would bring together that alignment politically in the country and the country would be better for it.”

“Whoever wins is not just winning on a sole effort; we are winning with the cooperation of many of as many groups as possible.”

He also dismissed criticisms over Obi’s visits to some power brokers in the country, saying it was meant solely for carrying everybody along in the scheme of things.

He stated:

“Somebody won an election in this country, he did not rule. He was loved by Nigerians but some stakeholders stopped that. We have to avoid that by carrying everybody along.

“Even if they don’t agree with us initially, let them not oppose us; let them not see us as enemies. We are not enemies of anybody, a group, or any part of the country. We are just a sect of people who mean well for the country.”

I’ll change northern Nigeria through agric, says Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Obi has vowed to change the northern region of Nigeria through agriculture if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

Vanguard newspaper reports that he made the promise at a virtual meeting with Labour Party support groups on Friday, November 4.

He said he would focus on the north due to the region’s enormous potential that needs to be tapped and harnessed.

Mechanic refuses to collect money from car owner after seeing Obi's sticker on the vehicle

Meanwhile, in Edo state, a mechanic refused to collect money from a car owner after fixing her car because she is a supporter of Obi.

The lady had approached the mechanic when the car developed a fault, but he declined payment after working on it because he saw the poster of Obi.

The excited lady took to social media to do a video of the mechanic while he was still working in the car.

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

On his part, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng