There will be an ObiDatti car rally for supporters of Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party's presidential candidate

This was disclosed by the members of the ObiDatti Movement on social media on Friday, November 3

According to the team, the car rally will take place across all the states of the country within three different days

Supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate have announced plans to embark on a car rally across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Peter Obi supporters who are popularly known as Obidients made the announcement on several social media platforms.

An Obidient, Chief Ikwkuoma, shared a tweet of an animated video of details about the car rally which will serve as a campaign for the ObiDatti Movement.

Obidients are embarking on a car rally across 36 states and the FCT. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: UGC

From the video, Legit.ng gathered that the Obidients interested in participating in the rally are expected to register and get hold of campaign materials ahead of time.

It said:

"Bring out your cars, there will be maximum security and all safety measure will be put in place. To register to attend, visit www.obidatticarrally.org"

Details of the ObiDatti car rally

Other details on the event show that the 100-kilometre car rally will take place on Friday, November 18, in Delta, Lagos, Nasarawa, Anambra, Enugu, Sokoto, Abia, Ondo, Ogun and Kano states by 7.30 am.

On Saturday, November 26, states like Zamfara, Imo, Rivers, Oyo, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi and Akwa Ibom will embark on their own ObiDatti car rally.

Other expected to join, the above-listed states on November 26 include Ebonyi, Adamawa, Cross River, Niger and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory,

Also, on Saturday, December 3, other states including Borno, Edo, Yobe, Kaduna, Jigawa, Gombe, Katsina, Ekiti, Plateau, Kwara, Kebbi, Bayelsa, Osun, Benue will have their rallies.

All rallies according to information made available by the organisers show that the rally will start on each day by 7.30 am.

Source: Legit.ng