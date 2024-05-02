Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government in Lagos state recently uncovered a network of makeshift apartments under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi.

There, tenants reportedly pay N250,000 annually for a room.

86 rooms where tenants paid N250,000 a year found under Lagos bridge. Photo credits:@Postsubman, @jidesanwoolu

Legit.ng writes on facts to know about the trending under-bridge apartment.

Location

The illegal apartment is located under Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Ikoyi is an upscale area in Lagos that is home to a large number of wealthy Nigerians.

Apartment size

The apartment has a total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10x10 and 12x10, according to Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos state commissioner for environment and water resources.

Wahab provided the update on his verified X handle on Wednesday, May 1.

Rent

The tenants pay N250,000 annual rent.

Considering the substandard nature of the apartment, many netizens are surprised by the amount.

Who is collecting the rent?

According to Tunde Aluko (@tundealuko), who said he is a member of the community development association (CDA):

"We led the community to 'clear' the shanties under Akute bridge, when we got to the larger community and PCRC, we found out it was the Baales collecting 'rent."

Container

There is also a container used for different illegal activities discovered under the Dolphine Estate bridge.

Legit.ng understands that the containers have all been removed by the enforcement team of Lagos state ministry of the environment and water resources, according to the commissioner.

Arrests made

Some of the squatters have been arrested.

The squatters were arrested on Tuesday, April 30 by law enforcement agents.

