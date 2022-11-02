The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has given a definite definition of the deal he has with some of the aggrieved leaders and governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Channels Television reports that Obi while visiting the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, said that he (Peter Obi), Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and some of his colleagues from other states have a common interest in delivering a better Nigerian to the people.

Peter Obi has said that he has a common interest in making Nigeria better with Wike, Ortom and other aggrieved PDP governors. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Obi added that amid the growing security threats and a humanitarian crisis ravaging the country, there is a need to deal decisively with the challenges of Nigeria.

His words:

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria."

Commending Ortom for confronting the security situation in Benue state, Obi criticised the All Progressives Congress-led government for showing a lack of leadership and concern for the people at a time of crisis.

Also speaking, Governor Ortom, advised Obi to make moves towards negotiating power with other top candidates in the 2023 presidential race.

He also admitted that if he was not a member of the PDP, he (Ortom) would have been working for Peter Obi to win the forthcoming presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng