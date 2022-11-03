After a series of postponements, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is now set to formally flag off its presidential campaign rally in Jos, Plateau state, on November 15.

The party had made several attempts to flag off its campaigns in the recent past but the internal contestations regarding the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council PCC led to several postponements.

Source: Facebook

Vanguard, citing a timetable and schedule of activities, reported that several town hall meetings would be held with different stakeholders across the country while December 4-10 has been slated for “international engagements”.

On February 8, 2023, there will be a rally and musical concert in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja, while the Lagos rally, which would be the last, would hold on February 13.

