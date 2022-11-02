The All Progressives Congress flag bearer has cautioned Nigerians against voting for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu said he is a better presidential candidate than all those who are contesting for the presidency with him

According to the former Lagos governor, there is a need for Nigerians to understand that democracy does not translate to perfection

Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) declared that he is a better 2023 presidential candidate for Nigerians than his counterparts in the Labour party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Punch reports that the former Lagos state governor cautioned Nigerians against voting either Obi or Atiku into power because they lacked the antecedent and experience to lead the country.

Tinubu has said that he is a better candidate than Peter Obi and Atiku. Photo: APC, Peter Obi, PDP

Source: UGC

Speaking while presenting his action plan before members of the Private Sector community which he attended alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu assured that his administration would do better to ensure the nation hits a double-figure gross domestic product (GDP).

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The productive and beneficial things we seek do not lie in the sole domain of one sector. They reside in the cooperation between the government and the private sector. I see no conflict between the business community and the government. Yet, with equal conviction, I believe the private sector and government should constantly be at war.

“But they wage this battle, not as enemies. They must stand as inseparable allies combating the mutual enemies of scarcity, underdevelopment, joblessness and the fear these bad things breed.

“The pragmatic problem solving and teamwork that improved Lagos, I want to bring to this nation. I ask your help as the task ahead is doable but also difficult.”

The former Lagos state governor added that having a democracy does not spell perfection for a nation. He said that perfection can only be achieved when things are done correctly to strengthen the government.

He said:

“Then we will look at the qualifications and achievements of an individual during the processes, but don’t forget, we are in a multi-party democracy so we will have those mistakes once the wrong party gets in and you have one of the candidates who wants to be a president who is fond of saying ‘when you do the right thing.’

"How to solve his problem is by when we do the right. What is the right thing? They fool you with foolish statistics and lies. Don’t get me into the mood of the campaign."

Tinubu finally succumbs to Nigerians' demand, explains source of his wealth

Bola Tinubu said that his political career is funded by money he made from the sale of two of his fuel station.

The former governor of Lagos state explained that he had two gas stations in London which were run by his wife at the time.

According to Tinubu, the funds realised from the sale of his gas station business were used to fund the activities of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

For 3rd time in a row, Shettima represents Tinubu at fresh event organised for presidential candidates

Tinubu was represented at an event organised by all the 2023 presidential candidates of different political parties.

The APC's flag bearer was represented at the Voice of Woman Empowerment Foundation's event in Abuja by his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Other presidential candidates, including Peter Obi, Hamza Al-Mustapha and Adewole Adebayo among many others were present at the event.

Source: Legit.ng