A proud sister has shared a video showcasing how over-excited her younger sister was after seeing her UTME score

According to the lady, her brilliant younger sister got an aggregate of 295 in the just concluded 2024 UTME

A Nigerian lady has shared her joy online after her younger sister got 295 in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lady identified as @deh_rah09 on TikTok shared a video showcasing how over-excited her sister was after seeing the result.

Nigerian girl gets 295 in UTME Photo credit: @dehrah09/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl rolls on floor over UTME result

In the touching video, the UTME candidate was seen rolling on the floor and expressing so much emotions over her amazing performance.

Deh_rah09 captioned the video:

“My sister reaction after scoring 295 in jamb. Congratulations my baby.”

Reactions as girl jubilates over UTME score

Netizens on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share congratulatory messages for the young girl.

