The ruling All Progressives Congress does not seem deterred by the sit-at-home situation in Nigeria's southeast states

Residents in the region stay indoors on Mondays despite the denials by separatist group, IPOB, that they ordered the sit-at-home

In the past, unknown gunmen have taken the advantage to harass innocent residents, hence the full compliance by people in the region

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will hold his campaign rallies in Imo and Anambra states on Mondays despite the sit-at-home order in the southeast region.

Premium Times reports that the timetable released by the APC presidential campaign council shows that Tinubu will hold a campaign rally and a stakeholders’ engagement in Imo state on Monday, 21 November.

Tinubu will kick-start his presidential rallies in Jos, the Plateau state capital. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

On Monday, 30 January, the campaign train will move to neighbouring Anambra for the same purpose.

On Thursday, November 3 the Director General of the APC campaign council and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, said the campaign will flag off in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday, November 15.

This will be followed by rallies in Delta, Imo, Kwara, Anambra, Ogun, Enugu and Sokoto. The APC will hold two rallies in Lagos and Kano state.

While the Rivers state rally is scheduled for first week of December, the Osun State rally is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2022. For Abuja, there will be a rally and musical concert on Wednesday, February 8.

Tinubu promises to give Kogi people sense of belonging

Meanwhile, Tinubu has assured the people of Kogi state that they will get all their due when he is elected as president of Nigeria.

The Guardian newspaper reports that he sympathised with the government and people of Kogi over the recent flooding that ravaged the state and other parts of the country, assuring them that, as president, he would tackle the issue.

