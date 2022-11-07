Five presidential candidates contesting for Nigeria's number one political seat were at a debate on Arise Television

The presidential debate had in attendance Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party while Bola Tinubu was completely absent at the event

The first of the series of Presidential Townhall Meetings aired on Arise Television on Sunday, November 6, almost ended in an altercation as Nigerians present protested the representation of the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by his running mate.

The meeting which will be aired in a series had in its first episode the presidential candidate of the labour Party, Peter Obi; the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso; the Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola; the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Nigerians protested the representation of Atiku Abubakar by his running mate at the presidential debate. Photo: Obi Datti Media

Source: UGC

While the other three presidential candidates were present at the meeting, Atiku was represented by the Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa who double as his running mate.

Again Bola Tinubu absent for the fourth presidential meeting

However, the flag bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu was conspicuously absent with no reason, nor representation.

Shortly before the meeting started, supporters of other presidential candidates insisted that Okowa must step down, since the meeting was for only presidential candidates and not vice-presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

It took several appeals to calm frayed nerves and bring the angry supporters to an agreement, for the governor to stay on at the meeting.

