The presidential campaign team of the ruling All Progressives Congress made a stop at Lagos state on Wednesday

This is as the vice presidential candidate during the Lagos rally, urged Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu while noting its payback time

Looking at the giant strides of the former governor of Lagos state, APC leaders and stakeholders during the campaign maintained that Tinubu will replicate such achievements in the polity if voted into power in 2023

The vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, has said the 2023 election is payback time by the north to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his past support to the region.

Shettima said this when he visited the Hausa community in Alaba-Rago, in Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), on Wednesday, November 2nd, in Lagos.

Sen Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, in Lagos, at the Popular Alaba Rago Market. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

According to a report by The Nation, he urged them to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Shettima was accompanied by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gov. Abdullah Ganduje of Kano State, Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi and all Arewa leaders in Lagos.

He said that Tinubu made President Muhammadu Buhari President in 2015 by giving him bloc votes from the southwest, a feat he repeated in 2019.

Tinubu should be honored with the 2023 presidency, Shettima insist

Shettima further said that Tinubu provided the platform for Atiku to contest the presidential election when Atiku was chased out of PDP, same thing he did for Nuhu Ribadu.

”We are people of honour, we should honour our pledge and promise. This is payback time for the north to support Tinubu,” Shettima said.

