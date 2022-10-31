The rivers state chapter of the ruling APC has reacted to the has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of waging war against the party by his signing of Executive Order 21 which restricts the use of public schools for campaigns

In a statement by its publicity secretary, the party noted that Wike is afraid of what the APC is capable of doing in the state, ahead of the 2023 polls

The party however hinted at a simpler way to woo electorates during the forthcoming general elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has maintained that the fear of the party is responsible for the signing of Executive Order 21 by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Darlington Nwauju, the Rivers APC publicity secretary made this disclosure through a statement.

He noted that the popularity of the party is the reason why many political parties are filing different suits against the APC to stop the party from participating in the 2023 general elections.

The publicity secretary of the APC in Rivers state, further stated that the APC will adopt a different approach to woo electorates during the 2023 general elections, Rivers Mirror confirmed.

