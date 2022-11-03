The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has sent a message to the aggrieved presidential aspirants who lost out in the 2023 race

In a statement by its spokesperson, Felix Morka, the APC maintained that the aspirants have the right to complain, noting the party is working to reconcile them back into its fold

Meanwhile, four months after the APC primaries, some of the aggrieved chieftains have gone silent in the polity even as the party continues its campaign across states in Nigeria

The national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, on Wednesday, November 2nd, disclosed that aspirants who are yet to recover from the loss at the presidential primary have a right to air their grievances.

This is even as he reassured that the leadership of APC is working hard to reunite all aggrieved members and chieftains of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

Morka made the statement when he appeared on ‘Talk Point’, a popular political programme on Lagos Television on Wednesday afternoon, The Punch reported.

Tinubu had polled 1,271 votes at the last primary to clinch the presidential ticket at stake.

He defeated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 11 other aspirants at the Special National Convention of the party in Abuja.

There is no cold war in APC, Morka maintained

Reacting to the alleged cold war and nonchalant approach of the aggrieved stalwarts to Tinubu’s campaign, Morka, said the party is not resting on its oars in its bid to unite all camps before the 2023 election.

Morka noted further that Tinubu’s sustained consultation with relevant stakeholders is enough proof to justify that they are more than prepared for the 2023 general elections.

