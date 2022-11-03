The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is currently in talks with five governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed on Thursday, November 3, by Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the PDP's presidential campaign council.

Ologbondiyan told Daly Independent that although is planning to benefit from the rift between Atiku and Governor Nyesom Wike, the ruling party's plan will fail.

His words:

“We are not unaware of the wishes and roles of the APC and its presidential candidate in their hope to draw capital from the disagreements in our party.

“But they need not worry because no fewer than five of the governors elected on the platform of APC are in consultation with the PDP and its Presidential candidate.

“They will definitely want to benefit from the situation but they will meet a brick wall."

Source: Legit.ng