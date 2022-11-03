The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, has told the Arewa community in Lagos that as far as the north is concerned, Tinubu's presidency is a sealed deal

Ganduje also said that his state, Kano, will gather more votes for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the APC presidential flagbearers, in the 2023 election than any state in Nigeria

The governor, who was accompanied by Shettima and governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged Lagosians to vote for Tinubu massively in the 2023 presidential election

Ojo, Lagos - Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, has said that Bola Tinubu’s presidency is already a sealed deal.

The Punch reported that the governor made the revelation during his visit to the Hausa-Fulani communities in the Alaba Rago Ojo local government area of Lagos, a top state in the southwest geopolitical zone.

Ganduje canvasses votes for Tinubu in Lagos Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Ganduje then urged the Arewa community to support Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearers in the 2023 presidential election.

Ganduje was accompanied by Shettima, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos to woo votes for Bola Tinubu at the Arewa community on Wednesday, November 2.

Ganduje stated that as far as the north is concerned, Tinubu’s presidency is sealed while bragging that the former governor of Lagos state will garner more votes in Kano than any other state in Nigeria.

His statement reads in part:

“As far as the Northern part of this country is concerned, the issue of Tinubu presidency is already completed. We are waiting for you Lagosians to come out and support this with your votes.”

