The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not pleased with the utterances of Senator Kashim Shettima about its flagbearer Atiku Abubakar

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during a conference in Lagos state aimed a dig at Atiku

He questioned Atiku's capability and competence in handling the affairs of the country's economy and security

The director of strategic communication of the national campaign management committee of the PDP campaign council, Mr Dele Momodu, has hit back at the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima for berating his principal and presidential bannerman of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

This is coming after the APC frontliners aimed a dig at Atiku and questioned his leadership competence in the build-up to the 2023 general elections.

A statement signed by Momodu on Wednesday, November 2, hit back at Shettima while reminding him of how Boko Haram terrorists laid waste to Borno state under his stewardship.

He said:

“How can APC be expected to guarantee the safety of lives and properties when right under the watch of Alhaji Shettima as the governor of Borno State, Boko Haram became an intractable menace that Nigeria is yet to fully recover from till this day?

“We have watched in utter incredulity and amazement the boldfaced speech made yesterday (Tuesday) by the APC vice presidential candidate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, at an event in Lagos. He alleged gleefully that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot unite Nigeria when ‘he has not united his own political party."

2023 election: Dele Momodu says APC cannot protect lives and properties

As contained in the statement, Momodu stated that the entire activity of the APC and its presidential candidate had been laced with secrecy, and they’re yet to open up to Nigerians and tell them the truth.

Momodu said the APC is in total disarray, which is why some bigwigs have switched camps to the PDP.

He said:

“The APC is in total disarray with prominent members of his party openly apologising to Nigerians for the unmitigated disaster it has foisted on Nigeria since 2015. This is one of the reasons APC members have been migrating in droves to PDP.

“Everything about APC and its candidates has been shrouded in secrecy and they are just unable to tell Nigerians the truth about anything. How can Nigerians be expected to place their faith in such mysterious characters?"

Atiku laments, calls Shettima bad names for making 'disrespectful statements'

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar has cautioned Senator Shettima over his disrespectful utterances towards him.

Atiku said the administration of Bola Tinubu will be “anti-entrepreneurship” if he wins the 2023 election.

The PDP presidential candidate, however, noted that politics should not make an individual petty to the extent of making “irresponsible statements”

