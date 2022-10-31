The wind of defection ongoing in Gombe state has led to the resignation of the Governor Yahaya Inuwa's adviser on religious affairs, Sheik Auwal Abdullahi (Gafakan Akko), as his supporters reportedly join him.

Legit.ng gathered that fresh reports from the state have revealed that massive resignations in the government are quietly ongoing, to the shocking of the governor, who was said to have frantically reached out to the leadership of the ruling party to act quickly in order to slow down the gale defections, especially in the ruling party structure.

It was learnt that sources in Gombe described the shift in alliances as resulting from mobilization moves of the opposition party flagbearer Hon Jibrin Barde.

The defectors in large numbers that would expectedly be received by Barde's PDP in the next couple of weeks are believed to be members of the ruling party that have lost faith in the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya for what the defectors considered failure of the administration to deliver on its mandate over the years.

Speaking with Legit.ng, another influential politician, Hon. Julius Ishaya who was a former commissioner of information to Governor Inuwa has also joined the list of progressives in the political history of the state.

A one-time member of the Gombe state House of Assembly, Honorable Ado Wantos has also defected to the PDP, to forge new alliance with the Barde campaign team against the incumbent governor ahead of the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

A source in the Gombe state PDP said Barde's mobilization moves will get further boost "if the reception of tens of thousands of APC supporters goes according to plans", adding that already, the supporters of the high profile decampees will join their leaders in droves.

News feelers from Gombe also confirmed the defection of the former Funakaye local government chairman, Honorable Alhaji Kari Bajoga from APC to the PDP, with the possibility of his supporters and political associates joining the new decampment queue.

Reports showed there is uneasy camp in the ruling APC as it was becoming uncertain how many strategic members of the ruling party were set to decamp.

