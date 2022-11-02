Governor Nyesom Wike has extended his generosity to the Benue state chapter of the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections

The Rivers state governor has donated 25 buses to the Benue PDP to help them in their campaign activities ahead of the polls

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom thanked Wike for standing by the Benue people in good and bad times

Makurdi - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has donated 25 buses to the campaign team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, according to Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ortom, who disclosed this on Tuesday, November 1 in Makurdi during the inauguration of the party’s campaign council, said that each of the 23 local governments would get a bus.

Governor Ortom thanked his Rivers state capital for standing by his people always. Photo credit: Rivers state government

Source: UGC

He said:

“Wike has also promised to be in Makurdi for the flag-off of the campaigns slated for Monday.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He thanked Wike for always standing with Benue people both in good and bad moments.

He said that if the presidential candidate of the party addresses the challenges rocking the party, all PDP members would work together to rescue Nigeria, declaring that he had no issues with anyone.

He encouraged the national leadership of the party to listen to the voice of reason and address the burning issues raised by the five governors.

His words:

“All I and my colleagues want is for the committee of the whole house to address the issues holistically.

“If the issues that the five governors raised are not resolved, I cannot guarantee what will happen during the presidential election.”

2023: Don’t tamper with Ortom’s senatorial ambition, Group warns Ayu

Meanwhile, a group, Benue People of Conscience has warned that any attempt to tamper with the senatorial ambition of Governor Ortom will face stiff resistance.

The group was reacting to the alleged statement credited to the national chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who reportedly said he had the power to stop the ambition of any governor seeking for election.

The group further asked Ayu to withdraw his threat against Governor Ortom over his senatorial ambition.

Benue group accuses Atiku of politicizing herders invasion of north-central state

Recall that the Benue Coalition for Democracy, BCD, recently expressed disappointment and sadness over the reaction of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the invasion of herdsmen in Ukum local government area of Benue state.

Alhaji Abubakar in the statement said 'he was saddened by the sustained clashes between farmers and herders that led to the loss of lives, including those of police officers.'

The BCD stated that the statement by the PDP presidential flagbearer is an evil-intentioned one to mock the dead and spite the government and people of Benue.

Ayu, Atiku ungrateful to Benue, says Forum of Concerned Nigerians

On its part, the Forum of Concerned Nigerians recently declared that Ayu and Atiku are unappreciative of the Benue people.

The group was reacting to the recent invasion by herders in state which witnessed the killing of about 50 people.

The group had said neither Ayu nor Atiku have deemed it necessary to visit the area or send sympathies to families of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng