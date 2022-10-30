The ruling APC has lost more than 200 members, including some notable party chieftains, to the PDP in Kebbi state

Not fewer than 216 APC members in Governor Bagudu's neighbourhood, Kofar Kola, dumped the party for the PDP

Some of the prominent names among the defectors include Alhaji Yahaya Lele, a former special assistant to the governor, and Alhaji A.M. BK, a former provost

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - About 216 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kofar Kola area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Those who defected to the PDP include 134 male and 84 female party members.

According to Daily Trust, Kofar Kola is a stronghold of the APC in the town because it is Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s neighbourhood.

Notable names among the defectors

Notable politicians among them are:

Alhaji Atiku Bandado

Alhaji Gwandu Mai Kifi

Alhaji Yahaya Lele, a former special assistant to the governor

Alhaji A.M. BK, a former provost of the Adamu Augie College of Education

Legit.ng gathers that the defectors were received by the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Gen Aminu Bande (rtd); the Director General of the governorship campaign council, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu, Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Sani Dododo and other chieftains.

