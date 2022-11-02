An aide to the minister of state for labour and employment has revealed that youths in Edo state will vote massively for the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress

Festus Keyamo's aide, Christopher Omoaghe confirmed that Edo is already on lockdown for Tinubu and the APC

According to Omoaghe, it is important for aggrieved members of the APC in Edo to return to the party before the election

The special adviser to Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for labour and employment has said that Bola Tinubu will garner massive votes in Edo state.

Christopher Omoaghe said that youths in Edo state will deliver massive votes for the 2023 All Progressives Congress candidate at the polls.

Keyamo's aide has said that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Festus Keyamo

Source: Twitter

Leadership reports that Omoaghe confirmed that the youths in the state have decided to pull their weight behind Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and the ruling APC to ensure they win the election.

His words:

“The youths have made it clear that other political parties pose no threat and there are no risks in voting for the presidential and vice presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress."

Why Aggrieved APC members in Edo should return to the party

Speaking further, Omoaghe called on members of the Edo state chapter of the APC who left the party due to one issue or the other to return and reunite with the party.

He added that in doing so, the aggrieved members would be electing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu/ Shettima to reset Nigeria.

According to Omoaghe, no amount of inducement will make any ‘youths’ from his domain in Edo state change their political lineage which he claimed is APC.

