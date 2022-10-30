Details of what the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, told Afenifere leaders in Akure on Sunday, October 30, have emerged

Tinubu revealed to the Yoruba leaders the role President Buhari and northern APC governors played in his emergence as the ruling party's presidential candidate

Afenifere leaders and other stakeholders at the meeting which took place at Pa Fasoranti's residence, blessed Tinubu's presidential bid

Akure, Ondo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says President Muhammadu Buhari, Northern APC governors and other leaders from the region proved to him that Nigeria can survive its unity and other challenges.

The former governor of Lagos state said this on Sunday, October 30, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, at the residence of Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, where he presented his manifesto.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu revealed how Buhari, northern APC governors worked for his victory at the primaries.

Why I am in Akure to visit Afenifere leader, Tinubu reveals

Recalling his earlier visit to Pa Fasoranti in March while he was on nationwide consultation before the APC presidential primaries, Tinubu said he promised the Afenifere leader that he would return after winning the APC ticket.

Tinubu said he had come to fulfil his promise and asked Yoruba leaders to thank President Buhari and northern governors for their steadfastness and for being promise-keepers, a statement by the APC flagbearer's media aide, Tunde Rahman, said.

His words:

"The North proved to me Nigeria can survive its unity. Some people want President Muhammadu Buhari to announce someone but the President said No. He insisted the process must go on democratically.

"The President said anyone that would mess up the APC process would see the other side of his eyes. He remained upright and saw to the process to the end.

"Northern APC Governors resolved that the Presidency must go to the South and especially South West. Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Abdullahi Ganduje and others supported me to the end. The battle was tough and at a point I was in doubt. There were many rumours and I became confused of what to believe."

What Buhari told me after APC presidential primaries - Tinubu

Still speaking on President Buhari’s forthrightness and affirmation of his full support to make sure he wins the election, Tinubu said:

"President Buhari told me I promoted his name with the way I won the primary election because the process was clean and transparent and nobody can accuse him of manipulating the process.

"President Buhari said I gave him credibility and I deserved to be President. When I asked him to nominate the VP candidate for me, he said I should pick whoever I want and it is the reason I chose a competent man in Kashim Shettima who never lost any election and protected Christians in time of trouble in his state."

Be a leader that will unite Nigeria, Afenifere tells Tinubu

While welcoming Tinubu and his entourage, General Secretary of Afenifere, Chief Seinde Arogbofa, charged Tinubu to be a leader that will unite Nigeria and work for the progress and development of the country.

He said:

"You are not just a Yoruba man but a Nigerian. When you become President take Nigeria into consideration in all you do but never forget home.

"Our demands are what you know already. Restructuring, security and fixing the economy. Our country is no longer safe. We want state police so that the country will be safe."

Ondo people, Afenifere will support Tinubu to win, deputy governor says

The deputy governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who received Tinubu and his delegation on behalf of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said Ondo state people are Afenifere and will support Tinubu to win.

"Asiwaju has the reach, the competence to lead Nigeria," the deputy governor said.

Southwest solidly behind Tinubu, says Ekiti governor

In his remark, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state assured the Yoruba leaders that all the governors of South West and Ekiti people are solidly behind Tinubu.

"We are happy to receive our leader, Asiwaju Tinubu, today. I want to assure him and our fathers that we will support him to the end," he said.

Olu Falae advises Tinubu on what to do if elected president

A former Secretary of the Government of the Federation and Afenifere leader, Chief Olu Falae, also charged the APC presidential flagbearer to work to fix the economy if elected in 2023.

Chief Falae decried the falling value of the Naira, adding that he used all his life to serve Nigeria, and in his old age, he does not want all he used his life for to be wasted.

"When you become President please work to fix this country. We are here to offer advice. I am old and no longer looking for job. We need to fix security, fix our economy. Our naira is almost becoming useless and will soon become N1000 to a dollar.

"We must change that. I know your ability. We will always be here to support and I wish you well. We will be here when you bring the trophy home by the grace of God," he said.

Tinubu-Afenifere meeting: Roll call of leaders present

Leaders of Afenifere from the six South West State, including Kwara and Kogi, were present at the Akure residence of the Afenifere leader to offer support to Asiwaju Tinubu.

The roll-call of the Afenifere leaders who were in Akure to receive Tinubu and offer their full support included Retired Methodist Bishop, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Chief Arogbofa, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Professor Isaac Adewole, Chief Olu Falae, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, General Alani Akinrinade, General Olu Bajowa, Mr Sola Iji, Dr Kunle Olajide, General Secretary of Yoruba Council of Elders, Senator Cornelius Adebayo, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Chief Bisi Akande, Dare Babarinsa, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Deputy governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal who represented Governor Seyi Makinde.

Others were Chief Segun Adesegun, representing former Governor Segun Osoba, Senator Tony Adefuye, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, state leaders of Afenifere and many others.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that Pa Ayo Adebanjo, another Afenifere leader, had earlier said that the group was backing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

APC chieftain says Pa Adebanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi is personal, not Afenifere's decision

In his reaction, a former minister of state for works during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said the endorsement of Obi by Pa Adebanjo was his personal decision.

Adeyeye said Adebanjo’s support for Obi’s presidential ambition does not represent Afenifere’s because the organisation is “not a one-man show”.

“I have respect for Adebanjo. He is my leader in Afenifere. As of today, the leader of Afenifere, for clarity is Reuben Fasoranti," the APC chieftain said.

