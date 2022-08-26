APC chieftain Dayo Adeyeye has revealed Afenifere's endorsement of Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, is not guided by the interest of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation

The national chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 maintained that the Afenifere group is not owned by Ayo Adebanjo and is not a 'one-man business'

The former minister, who maintained that there is no faction in Afenifere, noted that Pa Adebanjo is only acting on behalf of Reuben Fasoranti, who is the leader of the group

A former minister of state for works during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said reacted to the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi's recent endorsement.

Dayo Adeyeye, the national chairman, South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), says the endorsement of Obi, by Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, is his personal decision, The Cable reports.

While expressing support for the Labour Party presidential candidate in July, the Afenifere leader said only Obi would govern independently “without the influence of these criminals in the government”.

He had said:

“It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.”

Senator Adeyeye reacts

Speaking in an interview on Thursday, August 25, Adeyeye said Adebanjo’s support for Obi’s presidential ambition does not represent Afenifere’s because the organisation is “not a one-man show”.

He said:

“I have respect for Adebanjo. He is my leader in Afenifere. As of today, the leader of Afenifere, for clarity is Reuben Fasoranti.”

He continued:

“There is no faction in Afenifere. What Fasoranti has merely done was that since he is advanced in age, he appointed someone to act on his behalf in the interim and that person is Ayo Adebanjo.

“If a decision is going to be taken by Afenifere, it is not a one-man show."

Afenifere supports Tinubu, Adeyeye said

The former minister noted that ninety-nine percent of the Afenifere groups are solidly behind Bolt Tinubu.

He affirmed thus:

“Whatever Adebanjo said was not a statement issued at the end of a meeting of the organisation, it was his personal decision.

“It is not a fact that Afenifere is divided or there is faction.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the Afeniferes are behind Tinubu."

