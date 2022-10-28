The presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC flagbearer has again received a major boost in the polity

In the buildup of the 2023 elections, a chieftain of the party in Enugu has donated branded vehicles and billboards for Tinubu in the state

Dr. Ben Nwoye made this powerful move less than a few months after he donated his residence to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign project in the state

After donating his residence for the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign project, the immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has taken a step to ensure victory for the ruling party.

This is as he branded some campaign vehicles to boost the party’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 election, The Nation reported.

APC chieftain donates branded vehicles for Tinubu in Enugu state. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group

Source: Facebook

Nwoye gives reason for the strategic move

Nwoye also mounted several campaign billboards he sponsored to market the party’s presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Enugu state, less than three months after donating his residence.

Legit.ng gathered that the Tinubu/Shetima campaign billboards were mounted in strategic locations in the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu Friday, October 28, on the motive behind his action, the APC chieftain, who is also the federal commissioner representing southeast in the Federal Consumer Competition Protection Commission (FCCPC), said:

“Its just out of my conviction that Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima are the best candidates amongst all the 2023 presidential hopefuls.

“Without sounding immodest, His Excellency, Senator Amed Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shetimma, are known tested and trusted leaders who have the capacity to take our dear nation Nigeria to our expected destination."

