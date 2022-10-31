The ruling All Progressives presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has been told to to face the economy and security if elected

This is the position of Olu Falae, A former secretary to the government of the federation, in Akure, Ondo state

Falae who spoke during Tinubu’s visit to Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti assured the APC presidential candidate of his support and advice

A former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Olu Falae, has charged the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to fix Nigeria’s economy if elected president.

Falae lamented that the naira would soon become N1,000 to a dollar, hence the need to fix the country’s economy.

Olu Falae has asked Tinubu to fix the company's economy, security among others. Photo credit: Tolani Olu

Speaking during Tinubu’s visit to Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo state, Falae urged Tinubu to also fix security.

He assured the APC presidential candidate of his support and advice.

According to Falae:

“When you become President, please work to fix this country. We are here to offer advice. I am old and no longer looking for a job. We need to fix security, and fix our economy.

“Our naira is almost becoming useless and will soon become N1000 to a dollar.

“We must change that. I know your ability. We will always be here to support and I wish you well. We will be here when you bring the trophy home by the grace of God.”

