Afenifere has said the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has the capacity to address and solve Nigeria's challenges if elected as president in 2023

The Yoruba socio-cultural group said this in a statement released after Tinubu visited Pa Fasoranti and other Afenifere leaders in Akure on Sunday, October 30

Afenifere leaders said they wished the former governor of Lagos state success in his presidential bid just as they sent a crucial message to other presidential candidates

Akure, Ondo state - Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, said Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, "offers the best opportunity to produce a government that will usher in a new era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability."

This was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the group's National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, on Sunday, October 30.

Pa Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, on Sunday, prayed for the success of Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Omololu said the group's leaders took the position following Tinubu's visit to Pa Famuyide Fasoranti's Akure residence on Sunday.

It was gathered that Pa Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, and leaders from all parts of Yorubaland were present at the meeting.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Why did Tinubu meet with Afenifere leaders in Akure?

According to the statement, Tinubu briefed the Afenifere leaders about his 2023 presidential bid and presented his manifesto to them.

Among others, the APC presidential candidate promised to make Nigeria a greater and more prosperous nation where democratic rights, rule of law, justice and fairness will reign supreme if elected.

He also gave assurance on steps to be taken to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians and their properties.

What did Afenifere leaders tell Tinubu?

After Tinubu's presentation of his manifesto, the Afenifere leaders reportedly deliberated and took some decisions.

The Yoruba leaders said they support the decision of all qualified citizens to exercise their fundamental rights of seeking offices provided by the federal Constitution.

They also said Tinubu, based on his antecedent as former Lagos governor, has the capacity to address Nigeria's challenges if elected as president in 2023.

"Having taken cognisance of his commendable antecedents as Lagos State Governor and his demonstrated ability in building physical and human capital, the Yoruba Leaders at today's meeting are in no doubt that Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria offers the best opportunity to produce a government of that will usher in a new Era of hope, peace, security, harmony, gainful employment for the multitude, economic development, social and political stability," the statement read.

Tinubu is committed to true federalism, says Afenifere

The Yoruba leaders said they were also assured of Tinubu's commitment to the promotion of true federalism that will give states more control over their affairs.

They wished the APC presidential candidate success in the pursuit of his vision and urged other presidential candidates to utilise similar opportunities to articulate their vision.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng notes that Pa Ayo Adebanjo, another Afenifere leader, had earlier said that the group was backing the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

APC chieftain says Pa Adebanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi is personal, not Afenifere's decision

In his reaction, a former minister of state for works during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, said the endorsement of Obi by Pa Adebanjo was his personal decision.

Adeyeye said Adebanjo’s support for Obi’s presidential ambition does not represent Afenifere’s because the organisation is “not a one-man show”.

“I have respect for Adebanjo. He is my leader in Afenifere. As of today, the leader of Afenifere, for clarity is Reuben Fasoranti," the APC chieftain said.

Source: Legit.ng