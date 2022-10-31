The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to win Nigeria's presidential election coming up on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Since making his presidential ambition public in January 2022, the former Lagos governor has been making strategic moves to ensure his bid to succeed President Muhammadu becomes a reality.

Against all odds, he secured the party's presidential ticket in June.

Securing the north: How Tinubu wants to square up with Atiku

The northern region historically records high voter turnouts during national elections in Nigeria. It is, thus, a must-win region for anyone who wants to win the presidential election.

Sadly for Tinubu, there are two northern presidential candidates he has to contend with: Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP.

To square up with Atiku and Kwankwaso in the north, Tinubu has been making some moves, which include picking a Muslim running mate, Kashim Shettima.

In April, the APC presidential candidate also secured the blessing of an influential religious leader in Bauchi state, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The northeast is expected to be the stronghold of Atiku, who is from Adamawa state.

So, getting the blessing of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, an influential religious leader in the northeast, might be one of Tinubu's plans to square up with Atiku in the zone.

Securing the southern base: The controversial endorsement from Afenifere

In the southern region, Tinubu has Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, to contend with.

Besides being popular among the youths, Obi (former Anambra governor) around September ate into Tinubu's southwest base when he secured the endorsement of Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group.

More than a month after, Tinubu made another crucial, albeit controversial, move by securing the blessing of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the (main?) leader of Afenifere.

He secured the blessing when he visited Pa Fasoranti and other prominent Yoruba leaders in Akure, Ondo state, on Sunday, October 30.

Afenifere: Olu Falae also backs Tinubu

Meanwhile, a former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and member of Afenifere, Olu Falae, also backed Tinubu.

He charged the APC presidential candidate to fix Nigeria’s economy if elected president, lamenting that the naira may soon become N1,000 to a dollar.

Speaking during Tinubu’s visit to Pa Fasoranti in Akure, Falae urged Tinubu also to fix security.

