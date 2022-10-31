The national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti's endorsement of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, appeared to be well accepted in the southwest region than Ayo Adebanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer

This is due to the fact that Tinubu was publicly endorsed at an event organised for that purpose at Fasoranti's house in Akure, the Ondo state capital

Also, Tinubu's endorsement was well attended by many respected Yoruba elders, governors, deputy governors, senators

Akure, Ondo - In the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections, groups and organisations have started endorsing candidates in the poll.

Two of the leading candidates, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have enjoyed more endorsements than other candidates.

Why Tinubu and Obi's endorsements are important?

This is because there has been clamour that power should be shifted to the southern part of the country, and Tinubu and Obi are the two leading southern candidates.

However, one of the influential groups is the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, whose leaders appeared to have endorsed both Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu.

Ayo Adebanjo and Bola Tinubu

Ayo Adebanjo, the group's leader, earlier endorsed the Labour Party Peter Obi, citing equity and justice to justify his argument that power should move to the southeast if the south would produce the next president of Nigeria.

Recall that there has been a long-standing rivalry between Adebanjo and Bola Tinubu, particularly about the claim that the APC presidential candidate built the house Adebanjo is living in Lekki Lagos for the Afenifere leader.

The table turned on Sunday, October 30, when the national leader of the Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasaranti, publicly endorsed and prayed for Tinubu.

Fasoranti and Bola Tinubu

Fasaranti’s endorsement of Tinubu was done in the open public, unlike Adebanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, which was done in the sitting room of Adebanjo.

Tinubu’s endorsement was well attended to by some top Yoruba leaders, such as the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Ondo and Oyo state governors, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Bayo Lawal.

The meeting was well attended by former governors in Southwest and bigwigs in the Afenifere group, compared to Peter Obi’s endorsement, which was only followed by a statement from the group

Names of powerful Yoruba leaders present as Tinubu gets spiritual backing from Afenifere leaders

