The APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is not ruling out the possibility of getting the support of Afenifere

The former governor of Lagos state has arrived Akure, the Ondo state capital, to present his plan to the leadership of the Yoruba cultural and political organisation

Recall that Ayo Adebanjo, one of the leaders of Afenifere, earlier claimed that the group is backing Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate

Akure, Ondo state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, has arrived in Akure to present Action Plan to Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the leadership of Afenifere, the Yoruba cultural and political organisation.

Tinubu is expected to explain how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with, The Nation reported.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, visits Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the leadership of Afenifere in Akure. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that security has been beefed up around the Akure residence of Pa Fasoranti as members of the APC trooped to the area to welcome Tinubu.

A huge crowd escorted Tinubu from the Akure cargo Airport to the residence of Fasoranti, the venue of the meeting with Afenifere leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Peter Obi or Tinubu? Who is Afenifere backing for the 2023 presidential election?

Legit.ng recalls that Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, had earlier said the group is backing Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, for the 2023 presidential election.

Pa Adebanjo disclosed that the group backed Peter Obi of the Labour Party to prevent the continuity of the “incompetence” of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Afenifere leader said the group is opposed to the candidacy of Tinubu, a Yoruba man, because the former Lagos state governor will ensure the continuity of the current administration.

Adebanjo also said in a separate report that Afenifere's support of Obi was in line with the ideological and equitable principles of the group.

He stressed that Afenifere will not compromise the principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness because Tinubu is a Yoruba man.

APC chieftain says Pa Adebanjo's endorsement of Peter Obi is personal, not Afenifere's decision

In another report, a former minister of state for works during President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said the endorsement of Obi, by Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, was his personal decision.

Adeyeye said Adebanjo’s support for Obi’s presidential ambition does not represent Afenifere’s because the organisation is “not a one-man show”.

“I have respect for Adebanjo. He is my leader in Afenifere. As of today, the leader of Afenifere, for clarity is Reuben Fasoranti," the APC chieftain said.

Source: Legit.ng