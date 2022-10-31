Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, endorsed by the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has been condemned by the opposition

The camp of the Atiku/Okowa campaign organisation, through its spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, said the absence of Pa Ayo Adebanjo and others showed that the endorsement was faulty

Bwala said the group should have invited other presidential candidates to hear their plans rather than endorsing inviting only Tinubu

Akure, Ondo - The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) camp has faulted the endorsement of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), by leaders of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere.

The Punch reported that the Atiku/Okowa campaign's spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, made the condemnation.

Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti and several southwest leaders gathered in Akure on Sunday, October 30 and endorsed Tinubu.

The endorsement, which happened at Fasoranti’s house, saw the group’s members, including Pa Ayo Adebanjo and its secretary-general, Sola Ebiseni, absent from the meeting.

In his reaction, Bwala said the absence of Abebanjo and others is a testament to the faulty endorsement.

The PDP chieftain also condemned Afenifere leaders for inviting only Tinubu rather than inviting all leading presidential candidates to present their manifesto to them.

His statement reads in part:

“In what seem like the crawling of a rat at night to steal meat from the pot, Tinubu paid a strange visit to Pa Fatoramti; strange because it was not an organized setting of the usual meeting of the highly respected Afenifere.”

