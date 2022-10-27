The recent war of words between Chief Dele Momodu and Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is still on

Momodu, one of the spokespersons in the PDP presidential campaign council says his APC counterpart is deteriorating as a lawyer

The PDP chieftain also described Keyamo as a media creation who jumps on anything in order to be in the limelight

FCT, Abuja - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu has described the spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo as deteriorating and a busybody lawyer, who is desperate to get an appointment.

Momodu who is the director of strategic communications of the PDP presidential campaign council, made the assertion in a statement he made available to journalists on Wednesday, October 26.

Part of the statement read:

“Dear Festus, once again I'm compelled to respond to your diatribe against my person just because I critiqued the manifesto of your presidential candidate, Chief Bola Tinubu.

“You will recall that you practically photobombed yourself into our picture the day I walked into Major General Muhammadu Buhari's apartment in London because it was an opportunity for you to trend. You're a media creation and we supplied you the oxygen regularly.

“Let me note that unlike you, I was not desperate for any appointment and so did not join APC when I humbly supported Buhari. There was never a time I discussed APC with you, when I had direct access to your bosses. I discovered the rudderlessness of APC government early enough and promptly, and publicly, apologized to Nigerians for my past support.

“History would forever record my modest contribution to that blistering campaign for which my impact was considered significant.

“I noticed your rapid deterioration since you took on this job of junior minister in a ministry bedevilled with so much confusion. You need urgent deliverance from your present giddiness and I would gladly oblige you the services of an exorcist.”

Ortom wrong to label Atiku agent of Miyetti Allah, says Dele Momodu

Earlier, Momodu faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for labeling the PDP presidential candidate as ‘agent of Miyetti-Allah.’

He said even Governor Nyesom Wike who is at loggerheads with Atiku won't make such a statement.

The PDP chieftain further cautioned the governor to be mindful of his comments henceforth.

2023: Ortom endorses Peter Obi's presidential bid

Recall that Governor Ortom recently endorsed the presidential bid of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The governor made the declaration when Peter Obi paid him a visit to empathise with him over the havoc caused by the flood in Benue state.

The Benue state governor during his speech described the Anambra state governor as one who is noble, laced with integrity, character, and trustworthiness.

