The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu continues to get hate from his own kin

Just like the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Tinubu will not be endorsed by the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle

Leader of the group, Prof Banji Akintoye said the APC stalwart is only contesting because of his selfish interest and not for the welfare of the people

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Prof Banji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, has exposed the real reason why Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the APC is contesting for the Aso Rock seat.

Prof Akintoye, in a publication by Punch on Thursday, October 27, said the APC stalwart is only vying for the position based on his personal interest.

Professor Akintoye stated that he will be standing solidly behind the youths to kick out the old chaps. Photo: Banji Akintoye, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

While referring to the popular statement of Tinubu in Abeokuta, Ogun state, where he said “emilokan,” a Yoruba word that means “It is my turn”, Prof Akintoye said that was a clear signal that he does not care about the welfare of the people but his own personal interest.

He said:

“Our brother, Tinubu, you are fighting for yourself alone when your whole family is perishing. There is fire on our roof as a nation. It is unbelievable that any Yoruba man would do to his people what you are doing to our people now.”

"Tinubu's contesting at the wrong time" - Prof Akintoye

The history professor said Tinubu contesting for the presidency in 2023 was the wrong timing.

He, however, clarified an earlier interview published two years ago where he had endorsed the presidential bid of the APC stalwart.

In a statement he released on Thursday, October 27, he said he had no intention to cast his vote for Tinubu despite endorsing him two years ago in an interview.

He said:

“You are asking us to vote for you. We will not vote for you. Whether it is for the Presidency or the Senate or House of Rep or whatever, we will not vote for you. We would have taken our country out of Nigeria by then.

“So, we advise you now to return to your people. I am advising you now, return to your people and wash your soul clean. You are doing a thing that is unpardonable.”

The professor further stated that he and his cohorts stand for the young demographic of Nigerians who wants the old chaps out of power.

He stated that the younger generation wants their country back from the bondage of people like Tinubu, who have stagnated and held the country captive over the years.

2023 elections: Afenifere backs Peter Obi, dumps Tinubu

Similarly, ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is getting massive support from notable Nigerians in the polity, as well as prominent groups.

Recently, the Afenifere group has made public its support for Peter obi, a former governor of Anambra state.

In a tweet shared on Friday, the leader of the group maintained that it endorsed Obi instead of Tinubu because it is seeking to stop the continuity of the Buhari administration come 2023.

