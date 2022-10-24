Peter Obi always have a way of winning people's heart with his attentiveness and oratory gift of approaching questions

The Labour Party presidential candidate caused a buzz on social media after giving a journalist an epic reply during a live telecast

When asked how he will clamp down on the incessant insecurity situation in Nigeria, he said he wouldn't divulge such information even with a gun pointed at his head

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has taken social media by storm after what many will refer to as one of the best television interviews of all time.

Peter Obi appeared on the popular breakfast show “The Morning Show” on Arise TV, where Reuben Abbati and Rufai Oseni hosted him.

Peter Obi said if elected, any service chief that does not deliver on his or her task will be fired. Photo: Peter Obi

As seen in a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, the presidential hopeful was asked by Rufai Oseni, the co-host, how he will handle insecurity if elected in 2023, citing the United States advisory statement on an imminent terror attack in Abuja.

Peter Obi said:

“Even with a Gun to my head, I will never tell you what I will do, but I will become the Commander In Chief of the armed forces, and I will deal with these issues decisively.”

The Labour Party flagbearer said if he divulges how he intends to combat insecurity, it will not work.

He, however, stated that his number one priority if he becomes president is to secure and protect lives and properties.

Obi said any security subordinates who did not deliver on their task would be sent packing from their job as service chiefs.

He said:

“Whatever it is, we’ll deal with it decisively, somebody has to be responsible, and if you’re not doing it you’re out, you’re not going to wait.

“Go and ask those who worked with me, you either deliver or you go.”

Nigerians react to Peter Obi's epic reply

Some Nigerians took to Twitter to react to Peter Obi's reply of the Arise TV journalist.

Engr Olisa A. with the handle @olisa337 said:

"Barrrrrr Maaaaaaaan!!!!!!!! Pls one bottle of cold Malt for my President, he no dey shack abeg.

"This is a CinC speaking with authority."

Damilola Ogundimu reckoned with Peter Obi's reply stating that security details are sensitive and not meant to be made public.

He said:

"Gbam! On security matters, you can’t let the cat out of the bag because the criminal elements would review their modus operandi and counter your strategies."

Honest Jagaban, who seem to be a supporter of the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu said:

"I almost fell for Tinubu charms. I’m taking my support elsewhere after listening to Peter Obi today."

Source: Legit.ng