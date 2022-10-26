Governor Samuel Ortom's recent comments about Atiku Abubakar continues to generate reactions in the polity

Dele Momodu, PDP chieftain says the governor's comments are unfair on the person of the vice president

Ortom had recently withdrawn his support for the PDP presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Director of Strategic Communications of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has faulted Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state for labeling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku as ‘agent of Miyetti-Allah.’

Momodu made this assertion while reacting to Ortom’s comment on Atiku and Miyetti Allah in Benue on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, October 25.

Governor Ortom recently announced that he will not support the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: Benue state government

Source: Facebook

He said:

“To label him an agent of Miyetti-Allah, that’s wrong. He can say anything about Atiku Abubakar, but to call him an agent of Miyetti Allah, I disagree vehemently with that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“If you don’t want to support a man, it’s very easy to give a dog a bad name, in order to hang it. But it is wrong to disparage a man who has served his country meritoriously, who has done everything he could for every part of his country .

“But because you are playing politics, because you disagree with him, then, you use such weighty words against him. Well, there’s always another time.

“I am telling you that even Governor Wike, who is supposed to be the angriest among them, because he participated in our primaries, he has not used such words against Atiku Abubakar.”

2023: Ortom endorses Peter Obi's presidential bid

Recall that Governor Ortom recently endorsed the presidential bid of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The governor made the declaration when Peter Obi paid him a visit to empathise with him over the havoc caused by the flood in Benue state.

The Benue state governor during his speech described the Anambra state governor as one who is noble, laced with integrity, character, and trustworthiness.

2023: It’ll be miracle of the century if Peter Obi wins, says Mamora

On his part, the minister of state for health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora has discarded the chances of Obi winning the 2023 presidential election.

According to Mamora, Obi’s candidacy is synonymous with independent candidacy in America which has never produced a president.

Mamora also brushed aside the growing popularity Obi enjoys from labour unions and youths, saying that the same people who are supporting him are also standing behind other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng