Labour Party bannerman, Peter Obi has stand firmly behind his Obidient supporters after numerous allegations of their unruly character on social media

He accused opposition of instigating such aggression and unruly attitude in disguise on social media

Obi stated that the frank perspective of some of the Obidients was due to the collapse state of the system

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party has finally addressed the aggressive attitude of his followers on social media known as ‘Obidients’ in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Obi who was a guest on Arise TV’s popular breakfast show “The Morning Show”, on Monday, October 24 said the opposition parties are the ones cloning themselves and disguising themselves as his supporter to perpetrate such unruly behaviour.

Peter Obi has accused opposition parties of disguising as Obidients on social media to cause havoc in a bid to tarnish the image of his party. Photo: Peter Obi

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Obi, however, stated that some of the frank views of his follower were an emotional perspective caused by the dilapidated state of the country under the current administration.

He said:

“I have answered this several times. One, there is infiltration by opponents, and there are those who believe in me who are angry. I’ve served people faithfully. I have never raised my voice at anybody.

“You cannot go and say because your son shouts at people, that is you. I’m telling them please, but some of them are angry. Some of them have been out of school for the past ten years without jobs. You cannot control their anger. All I can do is appeal.”

How I will deliver my campaign promises -Peter Obi

When asked how intend to fulfil his campaign promises to the people of Nigeria, Obi stated that it was a matter of who the people can trust to get the job done.

He said:

“All of us are saying the same thing, but what makes a difference is – who can we trust? This election is about trust.

"We are promising the same thing, but can we look at the antecedents? Things they have promised in the past, how they delivered it or attempted to deliver it.

“Who among these people can we say have the character, the competence, the capacity, the commitment to at least do what he is saying? That is what differentiates us."

Source: Legit.ng