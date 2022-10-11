Professor Chris Imulomen has stated that the challenges facing Nigeria are beyond a septuagenarian

The Accord Party presidential candidate noted that Nigeria needs a youthful mind to preside over the country

Two of Nigeria's leading presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar are septuagenarians

Kano - The presidential flagbearer of Accord Party, Professor Chris Imulomen has stated that the challenges facing Nigeria are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle.

According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of their career to lead the country out of her current doldrums.

Accord Party presidential candidate, Prof Imumolen has urged Nigerians to vote for a young president in 2023. Photo credit: Accord Party

He said this in a meeting with stakeholders of the party in Kano state.

Imulomen noted that the major challenge facing the country is disunity, stating that if he becomes president all that will be history.

His words:

“Nigerians are suffering across board. We need a leader that is at the peak of his career, not a leader that is almost declining, we don’t need 80-year-old, 70-year-old president.

“The problems of Nigeria need a youthful mind to engage it. I am the only candidate that will tackle security, that will tackle unemployment, that will take all Nigerians as one, there will not be a difference between youths in the north and south.”

He said that Accord as a party is one that represents unity, therefore, a president from the party is a guarantee of unity for the country.

He added:

“If you have a president that is from Accord, do you know the meaning of accord, accord means oneness and progress. The party represents unity.”

