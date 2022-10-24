Nigeria's main opposition party has been urged to behave the same way the Labour Party Presidential candidate behaved regarding the flooding situation in states he billed to hold rally

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi suspended his campaign in states like Benue and Bayelsa due to flooding in the states

Reacting, the PDP chieftain, Chief Olabode George has urged Atiku Abubakar and the leadership of the party to follow such path as a way of showing concern for the people who have lost properties, loved ones due to the disaster

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Olabode George has asked political parties including the PDP to suspend its campaign, just like the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi did.

Chief Judge made this call while speaking in an interview with Sunday Politics on Channels TV on Sunday, October 23.

Bode George tells PDP, Atiku to suspend campaigns over floods. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The PDP chieftain said political parties should suspend campaigns to show concerns following the heavy floods that have killed over 600, 000 people and displaced millions across the country, Vanguard reported.

He affirmed:

“Once you have a major concern – an environmental disaster of this level – it calls to reason that people should be empathic, people should show concern for the lives and properties of people there.

“If you are campaigning to win the hearts of the Nigerian people, anything that will affect their state of mind should be your major concern.”

Suspend campaign, Bode George tells Atiku, PDP

Buttressing his point, Chief Bode said campaigning while the floods and their impacts are still being felt by many Nigerians does not make sense.

He, therefore, called on the PDP to take the lead and work with stakeholders to combat the issue.

“It (suspending campaigns) makes a lot of sense both politically and also spiritually. You know you cannot close your eyes and pretend that you didn’t know what is happening and its terrible effects on the lives of our people.

“I would advise them to do the same because if we are going now and trying to woo the hearts and minds of the people, anything that would disrupt their perfect state of mind should also be our major concern,” he maintained.

