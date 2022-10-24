Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has predicted that doom awaits Nigeria if APC regains federal power

The governor made the comment in Benin while inaugurating PDP campaign council in the Edo state capital

According to the governor, no right-thinking person will vote the ruling party and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Benin city - Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Monday, October 24 warned that Nigeria will break up if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu win the 2023 general elections.

Channels Television reports that Obaseki made the comment at the inauguration of the Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s campaign council in the state.

Governor Obaseki says it will be disastrous if the APC retains power at the federal level. Photo credit: Edo state government

Source: Facebook

The governor said no right-thinking person will vote in the APC and Tinubu in next February’s presidential election.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This will be an easy election for us if we campaign right because honestly our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up, this country will fail but it has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC has done on this country. I don’t know how we will recover.

“My heart is beating. By the time president Atiku comes into power we will not be able to sleep but to work day and night. As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to 60 trillion, when are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing (money).”

2023: Atiku will unify Nigeria, says Governor Obaseki

Vanguard newspaper quoted Governor Obaseki as saying Atiku will unify the country if he is elected president in 2023.

His words:

“They have threatened the existence of this country. And by the grace of God our candidate will win. We will bring back Nigeria, unify this country, we will reduce the differences we have.

“And we will begin to build our country to what God said it should be. This election is also very important for us in government, we cannot be in opposition again.”

Nigeria’s problems beyond a 70-year-old president, says Imulomen

Meanwhile, Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Chris Imulomen has declared that the challenges facing Nigeria are not that which a 70-year-old president can tackle.

According to Imulomen, Nigeria needs a youthful mind who is at the peak of his or her career to lead the country out of her current doldrums.

He made the comment during a meeting with stakeholders of the Accord Party in Kano state.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

In a related development, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng